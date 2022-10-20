Call for night trams in Salford to be debated by councillors
A call for night trams to run in Salford is to be debated by councillors.
A Liberal Democrat motion, adjourned at Salford City Council's meeting on Wednesday, suggested a three-month trial of the night tram on the Eccles via Media City to Ashton-under-Lyne services.
The trams would run until 02:00 on weekdays and 04:00 at the weekend.
Cross-party discussions on night trams are due to take place.
Councillors will debate whether to ask Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) to introduce the night trams.
Liberal Democrat Councillor Alex Warren and Conservative Councillor Robin Garrido both cited the safety of people returning from "a night out" as well as shift workers as a reason for the possible introduction of such a service, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Without fear'
Mr Garrido went further and also suggested bus shuttle services should run for outlying areas of Salford, such as Worsley, Boothstown, Ellenbrook, Walkden, Little Hulton and Swinton.
"We do need to look after our night workers," he said. "Also those people coming home from a night out."
He added: "They should be able to come home safely without fear of being attacked or getting into the wrong sort of car.
"And I really think we've got to look after the safety of women."
Mr Warren said: "This will help our workers and our residents, particularly women, be safe when returning home.
"We've not tried it before so let's have a go."
Labour's executive member for planning and sustainable development Councillor Mike McCusker, said: "I don't think we are all a million miles away across the parties [on the proposal]."
However, he said the motion which said passenger numbers on the Metrolink were back to normal was "incorrect", adding: "In fact they are at only three quarters of what they were before the pandemic."
He requested an adjournment, so that "wording can be agreed which is acceptable to us all".
