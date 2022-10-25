Stretford stabbing: Man seriously hurt and roads closed
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing, with roads closed and a suspect arrested.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital after being attacked near Meadow Lodge in Stretford, Greater Manchester, in the early hours.
A cordon is in place and the M60 slip road has been closed anti-clockwise preventing traffic turning left onto Chester Road.
Police said a man in his 20s had been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Anyone with information has been urged to come forward.
