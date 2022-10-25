Bolton fire: Mother's appeal to catch killer arsonist
A woman whose daughter and mother were killed in an arson attack has urged people to help catch their killer.
Hameeda Begum, 71, and four-year-old Alana Mian died after a bin was set alight outside the family home in Great Lever, Bolton, on 23 June 2008.
Speaking on BBC Crimewatch Live, Saima Hameeda Mumtaz said: "They didn't deserve to die I'm begging people to come forward so others do not suffer."
Greater Manchester Police has offered a £50,000 reward for information.
"It's a mother's worse nightmare and turned into reality - my entire world changed in minutes", Mrs Mumtaz said.
"You don't think your own child will die before you - it hurts so much."
Mumtaz Chishty and his wife Hameeda had lived in Bolton since 1976, raising their children in their home in Great Lever.
After leaving school, their daughter Saima moved to Australia where she married and had a daughter, Alana.
Mrs Mumtaz and Alana had travelled to Bolton to visit her parents when the fire happened just before midnight.
A wheelie bin had been set alight and pushed up against the front door of the home, which became engulfed in smoke and flames.
Mrs Mumtaz managed to call 999 and firefighters rescued the family from the burning house.
But Mrs Begum died an hour-and-a-half later in hospital, while Alana died just over a month later from her injuries.
Mrs Mumtaz, who was in an induced coma for three weeks, spent about two months in hospital after suffering from a collapsed lung and third degree burns.
Martin Bottomley, head of Greater Manchester Police cold case review unit, said it was a "truly horrendous racist attack upon a normal family living a normal life."
He added: "We are determined to bring someone to justice and if your conscience isn't pricking you after all this time maybe a £50,000 reward will."
