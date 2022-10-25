Police plan to bulldoze Manchester's 'Counterfeit Street'
Buildings could be bulldozed to tackle a well known crime hotspot in Manchester, police have said.
An operation starts next week to target criminal gangs who deal drugs, run counterfeit shops and control prostitution on Bury New Road.
Police say many premises are crammed with fake designer clothes and bogus Rolex watches or house cannabis farms.
Many places would also fail fire safety tests police and the city council say.
The neighbourhood, nicknamed Counterfeit Street, is a hub for drug dealing and other serious crime with gangs using modern-day slaves in their counterfeiting operations, police said.
Det Supt Neil Blackwood said: "A lot of the property is probably at the end of its life.
"The long term vision is to take possession and encourage either new owners to refurbish the property or demolish them.
"It's a grand gesture to bulldoze them but for some it is the only option."
However, some of the law abiding businesses nearby have raised concerns that they could be unfairly targeted in the operation.
