Student killed in Fallowfield stabbing near university halls
A student has died after being found with stab wounds near a university halls of residence, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said officers found the 19-year-old on Wilmslow Road in Fallowfield at about 02:00 BST.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time later, the force said.
Confirming a murder investigation had begun, Det Supt Neil Jones said officers were "actively pursuing leads and will relentlessly pursue the offender".
The student was found by police close to the University of Manchester's Fallowfield Residential Campus at Owens Park.
'Working round the clock'
Mr Jones said the stabbing was "a terrible crime which has robbed a young man of his life and my thoughts are with his family at this devastating time".
He said the man's death would "cause distress and concern to many in Fallowfield and across Manchester more widely, including our large student community".
"The investigation is in its early stages, but I can assure you that our officers are working round the clock and carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances," he added.
"We are actively pursuing leads and will relentlessly pursue the offender to ensure they are brought to justice."
Fallowfield is home to a large population of students and is the site of seven University of Manchester halls of residence.
Mr Jones said there would be more officers out on the area's streets in "over the coming days, conducting high visibility and plain clothes patrols to gather intelligence and reassure the community".
He added that anyone with concerns or information about what happened should "speak to these officers [as] they are there to help and support you".
The University of Manchester tweeted that it was "aware of a serious incident", but has made no further comment.