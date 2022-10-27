Greater Manchester Clean Air Zone decision 'could be pushed back'
"Chaos in Westminster" could cause a decision on a Clean Air Zone to be pushed back, a meeting has heard.
The scheme, which was set to start charging some of the most polluting vehicles on Greater Manchester's roads earlier this year, has been paused.
A revised proposal for an incentive-led scheme has been submitted but Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said it was still waiting for a response.
The government said the proposal submitted in July was being reviewed.
Ministers would respond in due course, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said.
'Hamster wheel'
Clean Air Zones are designed to encourage people to drive less-polluting vehicles - those with electric engines or more modern petrol and diesel engines.
But the rollout in Greater Manchester was halted following a public backlash which led to the government agreeing to a delay.
Talks with government officials have continued, but TfGM said they were waiting for ministers to make a decision.
Speaking to councillors at a meeting on Wednesday, TfGM boss Megan Black said the delay might mean plans had to be pushed back.
This included delaying the public consultation promised early next year.
She said: "If government feedback isn't received by the end of next week, then we will need to review the programme of work and bring back a revised timeline in terms of a public consultation."
Labour councillor Alan Quinn, who represents Prestwich at Bury Council, said the delays to responses from the government recently had been "frustrating".
He said: "If we've got a continual hamster wheel of ministers going in and out, it just slows things up and the only people who are going to suffer are the people of Greater Manchester."
Stockport councillor Mark Roberts said: "It's disappointing that the chaos in Westminster is going to be costing taxpayers considerably and the work frankly that our officers have been doing to get better air quality for Manchester."
The Lib Dem councillor also asked if Greater Manchester Police, which has been using the cameras installed for the Clean Air Zone to investigate some crimes, will contribute towards the costs, which amount to £375,000 a month.
It comes after a new report revealed that more than £60m has been spent on Greater Manchester's Clean Air Zone so far despite it never being switched on.
The city-region is now asking for the government to cover a £13m funding shortfall for the operational costs which were supposed to be covered by revenue from the charges and for the development of a new Clean Air Plan.
