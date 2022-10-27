Tameside death: Man jailed for Dylan Keelan's stab murder

Klayton SkellyGreater Manchester Police
Klayton Skelly, who was 17 at the time of the murder, was ordered to serve a minimum of 17 years in prison

An 18-year-old has been jailed for life after stabbing a man to death in the street.

Dylan Keelan, 20, died after being attacked in Tameside, Greater Manchester on 4 February.

Klayton Skelly, who was 17 at the time, admitted murdering Mr Keelan and was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years.

Skelly was identified as a suspect only 40 minutes after the initial 999 call about the stabbing, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

He handed himself in after a three-day manhunt following Mr Keelan's death, the force added.

Manchester Crown Court heard Mr Keelan was attacked on Cheetham Hill Road in Dukinfield.

Family handout
Dylan Keelan "absolutely loved his family and close friends", his mother Nicola said

Mr Keelan's mother described her son as a "lovely, hard-working, kind and respectful boy" and said she was "broken and distraught" over his death.

She previously urged families to help stop young people carrying knives.

Following sentencing, Det Insp Lee Shaw said officers were working hard to fight knife crime across Greater Manchester and encouraged parents to speak to their children about possible consequences of carrying weapons.

