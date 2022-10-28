Leigh Leopards: Fans divided over club's change of colours
- Published
Some rugby league fans have said they are "shocked" and "unhappy" after their club changed their name and kit.
Leigh Leopards, formerly known as Leigh Centurions, have dropped their red and white hoops in favour of black and white and a leopard on the front.
The club's owner Derek Beaumont said it fit in the plan to become an established Super League club.
While some fans were against the rebrand others said the new kit would "help us stand out".
The club, founded in 1878, were known simply as Leigh until 1995 when they became Leigh Centurions, but rebranded to Leigh Leopards last week.
David Madden, 43, has been been going to watch Leigh for three decades and said the rebrand was a "massive shock".
He said: "We've been Centurions for 27 years. The owner hasn't asked for our opinions, he's just chosen a new name and gone with it.
"It would have been nice if fans were consulted."
Mr Madden, who has a tattoo of the old club crest, added: "I know a lot of people who are unhappy and I think many will be wearing their old kits at the games.
"I just feel losing the red and white is Leigh losing a connection with the town."
He said he would not be getting a new leopard tattoo.
A fan, speaking outside the club ground, told BBC North West Tonight: "I don't think it's a good thing, I think it should stay as it is.
"Everybody knows the Leigh Centurions. If it's not broke, don't fix it."
But another fan added: "It looks alright to me. You have to move with times."
Lynda Pike from the Leigh Independent Supporters Association also gave the rebrand a thumbs up and and said she "loved it".
She added: "I think its good for the club and will help us stand out.
"Wigan play in red and white and a lot of other fans from other clubs mistake us for Wigan.
"Once our shirt changes we'll have our own identity."
Mr Beaumont said: "It's not just a name change it's a fully thought out process. There's a new website, new kit, new merchandise. The whole match day experience.
"Everything just pointed to do what we are doing."
He also believes the new name fits in with the proposals that sports management giants IMG have for rugby league.
Unveiling the rebrand he said: "The name Centurions stood the test of time but it was a good time to park it up when you've had a record-breaking season and scored 100 points as Centurions for the first time ever.
"It felt apt on the back of what IMG is doing. We've made a change in who we are, what we're going to be next year and how we recruit and we're finished with Championship rugby."