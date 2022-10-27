Fallowfield stabbing: Killed student was gentle giant, family says
The family of a student stabbed to death near a halls of residence have described him as a "gentle giant with big hopes and dreams for the future".
Luke O'Connor, 19, died after being attacked in the Fallowfield area of Manchester on Wednesday.
The Manchester Metropolitan University student was found with stab wounds on Wilmslow Road at about 02:00 BST and died a short time later in hospital.
His family said they had been "truly devastated" by his death.
Their tribute added: "Luke was loved by so many people, and he knew how much he was loved in return.
"He had a profound impact on so many people throughout his life. He was truly one of a kind, whose presence would light up any room."
'Hole in hearts'
Greater Manchester Police said a murder investigation had begun and officers were "actively pursuing leads and will relentlessly pursue the offender".
Mr O'Connor was in his second year studying Business Management and his family said he was "loving life in Manchester", adding that his friends often called him a "legend" and the "life and soul".
He loved music and football and was a Liverpool fan.
His family added: "Luke was the youngest of three boys in our family and was a gentle giant with big hopes and dreams for the future.
"His biggest dream was to travel the world, but now Luke will never be able to fulfil that dream.
"Our lively, bubbly, beautiful boy has been taken from us and our family are now left with a hole in our hearts that will never be filled."
Fallowfield is home to a large population of students and is the site of seven University of Manchester halls of residence.
Manchester Metropolitan University said Mr O'Connor's death was a "terrible shock for our whole community" and said it would be providing counselling for students.