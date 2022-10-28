TransPennine: More than 50 trains axed in single day
Rail passengers are facing severe disruption after TransPennine Express axed more than 50 of its services in a single day.
The rail operator has cancelled services along routes between Manchester, Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield and Edinburgh.
It comes after mayors in the north of England criticised rail "chaos" across the region.
Links between Liverpool and Newcastle have also been cancelled.
TPE said further short-notice cancellations and amendments to services were possible throughout the day but gave little explanation, referring to "ongoing issues".
Services between York and Newcastle as well as Leeds and Huddersfield and Hull have also been cancelled while seven services have been amended.
A spokesman said: "We are sorry for any disruption that this may cause to journeys in the coming days and ask you to allow additional time for travel and to check carefully - up to the last minute - for any changes to train times."
The mayors said the government should treat the rail problems as an emergency.
The Labour mayors of West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Manchester, Liverpool and North Tyneside made the call after meeting to discuss weeks of disruption.
They called on the prime minister and transport secretary to "haul operators to the table to sort out this mess".
Meanwhile, Cleethorpes MP, Martin Vickers, and Grimsby MP Lia Nici have also written to the transport secretary asking him to consider withdrawing TPE's contract.
The Department for Transport said it had written to the mayors to arrange a meeting with the transport secretary.