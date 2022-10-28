Strangeways: Three arrests after 20-tonne bogus goods find
Three men have been arrested after 20-tonnes of counterfeit clothes were seized by police in Manchester.
The "treasure trove" of replica items worth "millions of pounds" was found following a burglary at a shop on Lockett Street in Strangeways on Tuesday, police said.
When officers returned on Thursday they found boarding to secure the building had been removed and three men inside.
The men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody.
In addition to the clothing, officers also recovered a van used for the burglary which contained a machete and an axe.
This week Greater Manchester Police revealed buildings in the area, nicknamed Counterfeit Street, could be bulldozed to tackle the crime hotspot.
The force said the area was a hub for drug dealing and other serious crime with gangs using modern-day slaves in their counterfeiting operations.
Det Supt Neil Blackwood said: "Let this be a stark reminder to those who want to continue with their violent and abhorrent acts of criminality in this area, [the] seizure was not a one off.
"Our officers will be working relentlessly to rid Cheetham Hill of the prolific criminals, making it an environment for legitimate business to thrive."
