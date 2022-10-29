Fallowfield student stabbing: Man held in murder inquiry
A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a student near university accommodation in Manchester.
Luke O'Connor, from Bedford, was fatally stabbed in Wilmslow Road, Fallowfield, in the early hours of Wednesday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they believe the 19-year-old did not know his attacker.
Officers arrested a man in Fallowfield on Friday night and said they were "not currently looking for anyone else".
Mr O'Connor, who had been studying business management at Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU), was described as a "gentle giant with big hopes and dreams" by his family.
"He was truly one of a kind, whose presence would light up any room," they said.
Supt Helen Critchley, from GMP, said: "There are still a number of inquiries being conducted to establish what happened in the early hours of Wednesday, but what is clear is that this was a senseless and needless loss of a promising young life that has shocked our student community and we are doing all we can to support them too."
Extra officers have been patrolling Fallowfield, which is home to a large population of students at the city's universities.
An MMU representative said Mr O'Connor's death was a "terrible shock for our whole community", adding that it would provide counselling for students.