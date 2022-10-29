Stockport nursery baby death: Third person arrested
A third person has been arrested following the death of a baby who suffered a "medical episode" at a nursery in May.
The eight-month-old girl, who was at Tiny Toes nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester, was taken to hospital where she later died.
Two people were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
A third person was held this month on suspicion of child neglect and has been bailed, Greater Manchester Police said.
The nursery was temporarily closed after the baby's death and its registration suspended by the education regulator Ofsted.
Its inspectors carried out visits in early September, saying that they "found the provider was not meeting some of the requirements".
Although the provider appealed against Ofsted's suspension, it resigned its registration before the appeal took place and has now closed the nursery.
The BBC has asked Tiny Toes for a response.