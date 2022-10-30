Fallowfield student stabbing: Man charged with murder
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a student near university accommodation in Manchester.
Luke O'Connor, from Bedford, was stabbed on Wilmslow Road, Fallowfield, in the early hours of Wednesday.
The accused, Shiloh George Pottinger, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, the Greater Manchester force said.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Mr O'Connor, who had been in his second year of studying business management at Manchester Metropolitan University, was described as having a "profound impact on so many people" in a family tribute.
The university added his death was a "terrible shock to our whole community".
Supt Helen Critchley said: "Luke and his family remain at the front and centre of our investigation and my thoughts are with them at the end of what will have been the most devastating week of their lives."
She said officers had "also felt the shock and hurt in our large student community".
She added: "I'd like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and nothing should be posted online that could jeopardise the defendant's right to a free trial, therefore it's really important people refrain from speculation or commentary on social media throughout the hearing of the case."