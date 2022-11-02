Four people taken to hospital after tram crash with car
Four people have been taken to hospital after a tram and a car collided in Manchester.
Two fire engines were dispatched to the crash at Ashton New Road, near Velopark tram stop at about 18:00 BST on Wednesday.
The four passengers in the Mercedes car were assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital.
Tram services currently remain suspended between Clayton Vale and Velopark.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: "Firefighters worked alongside colleagues from Greater Manchester Police to make the area safe and departed after just over an hour at the scene."
