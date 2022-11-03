Manchester Arena bomb victim was failed at every stage, family says
One of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, who it was found could have survived if he had received the right care, was "totally failed at every stage", his family have said.
Manchester Arena Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said it was "likely that inadequacies in the emergency response" had prevented John Atkinson's survival.
In a report, he said the response fell "far below" what was expected.
Mr Atkinson's family said it was clear he "could and should have survived".
Twenty-two people were killed when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device in the foyer of Manchester Arena as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
Delivering the second of three reports into what happened on the night, Sir John said everyone involved in the emergency response "no doubt thought they were doing their best, [but] in some cases . . . their best was not good enough".
He said "significant aspects" of the emergency response "went wrong", adding: "This should not have happened."
"Some of what went wrong had serious and, in the case of John Atkinson, fatal consequences for those directly affected by the explosion," he said.
The inquiry has heard that Ron Blake, a member of the public in the foyer, used his wife's belt as a tourniquet on Mr Atkinson's leg as he lay bleeding in agony on the floor for up to 50 minutes, during which time he told a police officer: "I'm gonna die."
The 28-year-old was then carried on a makeshift stretcher to a casualty clearing area where he later suffered a cardiac arrest - one hour and 16 minutes after the blast.
Sir John said it was "likely that inadequacies in the emergency response prevented" Mr Atkinson's survival.
'No effective contribution'
Speaking after the publication of the report, Mr Atkinson's family said it was now "clear beyond any doubt" that on the night of the bombing he had been "totally failed at every stage"
"It is crystal clear that due to those failings, John died from injuries that he could and should have survived," they said.
"As we know from witnesses, John kept asking if he was going to die.
"John must have known that he was dying and the pain that causes us is too great to put into words.
"This should simply never have been allowed to happen."
They added that an apology they had received from North West Ambulance Service meant "nothing unless they act rapidly on this report to ensure that no family ever has to go through this horrific experience again".
"Talk is cheap and actions speak louder than words," they said, adding: "We will be watching to see what happens now."
Considering the other evidence he heard, Sir John also said he could not rule out the possibility that the youngest victim of the attack, eight-year-old Saffie-Rose Roussos, could have been saved with better treatment.
He said while it was "highly unlikely" she could have lived, he could not say that she had "absolutely no chance of survival if the most comprehensive and advanced medical treatment had been initiated immediately after injury".
He added that the inquiry had found the other 20 victims suffered injuries that they could not have survived and he was "sure that inadequacies in the response did not fail to prevent their deaths".
His report also said two of the most senior Greater Manchester Police commanders on the night "made no effective contribution to the emergency response" and highlighted that the force duty officer, who was responsible for initial command, was overwhelmed and overburdened.