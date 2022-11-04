Salford’s e-scooter scheme extended for two more years
Salford's electric scooter riders have got the go-ahead to carry on riding for another two years.
A new deal with operator Lime will run until May 2024 after talks with the Department of Transport and Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM).
E-scooters were launched on the city's streets for a two-year trial period in September 2020.
Nicola Kane, from TfGM, said the trial had put Greater Manchester "at the forefront of transport innovation".
Lime said the extension was agreed following a positive reception from Salford residents.
The company said it had recently recorded 430,000 e-scooter rides in the city, with 270,000 in the past year.
'Replacing other modes'
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the extension also follows the launch of the University of Salford's Healthy Active Cities research, studying e-scooter use in the Greater Manchester city region.
Sixty-eight percent of respondents believe there should be an e-scooter hire scheme across the city region while 59% believe the scheme will make the area a more attractive place to live.
The research also highlighted how residents are integrating e-scooters into their daily lives, replacing other modes of transport.
Four out of 10 riders said they use e-scooters to connect with public transport, and some have turned to e-scooters as an option when public transport is unavailable.
Dr Graeme Sherriff, a research fellow at the University of Salford, said: "People value the ability to pick up an e-scooter to make a short journey and then drop them off on arrival."
