Firework thrown at crew tackling bonfire blazes

Fire engine with firework exploding nearbyGMFRS
Crews attended more than 170 incidents in Greater Manchester on Bonfire Night

A firework has been thrown at firefighters trying to extinguish a bonfire in Salford.

The crew was targeted when tackling the blaze in Eccles on Bonfire Night - one of their busiest nights of the year.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "No-one should be attacked when trying to keep communities safe."

They attended more than 170 incidents overnight and there were more firework-related calls across England.

In Leeds, riot officers were called in to deal with disorder when fireworks were thrown into crowds.

GMFRS
Crews had to deal with various items that were set alight

A firework was put through the letterbox of a home in Salford, leading to crews extinguishing a small blaze in the hallway.

Wheelie bins, trees and playground equipment were also set alight, a GMFRS representative said.

Other incidents included a garden shed on fire in Bolton and a blaze at an allotment in Reddish caused by a rogue firework.

GMFRS
Bonfire Night is one of the busiest nights of the year for emergency services

