Firework thrown at crew tackling bonfire blazes
- Published
A firework has been thrown at firefighters trying to extinguish a bonfire in Salford.
The crew was targeted when tackling the blaze in Eccles on Bonfire Night - one of their busiest nights of the year.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "No-one should be attacked when trying to keep communities safe."
They attended more than 170 incidents overnight and there were more firework-related calls across England.
In Leeds, riot officers were called in to deal with disorder when fireworks were thrown into crowds.
A firework was put through the letterbox of a home in Salford, leading to crews extinguishing a small blaze in the hallway.
Wheelie bins, trees and playground equipment were also set alight, a GMFRS representative said.
Other incidents included a garden shed on fire in Bolton and a blaze at an allotment in Reddish caused by a rogue firework.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk