Dukinfield murder inquiry after woman's death
A murder investigation has been opened after the death of a woman following an attack, police have said.
The 49-year-old woman was found fatally injured in Winchester Road in Dukinfield at about 09:15 GMT, Greater Manchester Police said.
She was taken to hospital where she later died.
A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Supt Chris Bridge said: "I can confirm this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the wider Tameside community.
"This is a tragic event, and we are working with the victim's family and members of the public to establish the circumstances of this horrific incident."
