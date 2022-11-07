Awaab Ishak: Boy's death linked to mould in flat, inquest told
- Published
The death of a two-year-old boy was directly linked to his exposure to mould in a flat, an inquest has heard.
Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020.
Rochdale Coroners' Court has heard his father Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about the property.
Pathologist Dr Phillip Lumb told the court Awaab's throat was swollen to a degree that would compromise his breathing.
Mr Abdullah left the court as this evidence was presented.
Dr Lumb, who carried out the post-mortem, said Awaab's windpipe and other airways were also swollen and congested.
There was evidence of fungus in his blood and lungs.
Dr Lumb said Awaab's lungs showed evidence of a severe type of inflammation which is very rare in young people.
He said there was an allergic component to the tightening of the boy's airways which strongly suggested the severe inflammation was caused by fungi.
"Exposure to fungi was the most plausible explanation for the inflammation," he said.
Dr Lumb said it followed from this that Awaab's death was related to prior exposure to fungi.
Part of the cause of death was given as "environmental mould pollution".
Earlier the inquest heard from Professor Malcolm Richardson, an expert on moulds and fungi and their effect on health.
He examined the family's flat ten days after Awaab died.
Professor Richardson found "extensive mould" on the walls and ceilings of the bathroom and kitchen.
There was also mould in a cupboard in the bedroom.
Prof Richardson said samples he took showed there was a significant presence of fungi which can cause an allergic reaction.
He told the coroner Joanne Kearsley that the flat would have been contaminated "for some considerable time", but he wasn't able to say when the mould would have started growing.
The coroner asked Professor Richardson to comment on the impact damp and mould have on housing in the UK, especially in social housing and private rented accommodation.
He said: "The situation is still very dire. There are numerous examples of bad repair."
The inquest continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk