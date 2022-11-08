Alan Szelugowski: Teenagers guilty of fatally stabbing friend, 17
- Published
Three teenagers who stabbed a former friend 20 times and left him to die alone in a park have been convicted.
Alan Szelugowski, 17, died after being knifed in Clowes Park, Salford, in January.
One of his attackers, a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court of murder.
Two other 17-year-olds, who also cannot be named, were convicted of manslaughter.
All three will be sentenced on 22 December.
Prosecutor Lucy Scully said Alan had been "subjected to a brutal attack and then left for dead".
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Alan had been friends with the three teenagers for some time, but his friendship with one of them had broken down.
On the evening of 29 January the court heard Alan had agreed to meet one of them to resolve their issues.
But instead of coming to that meeting alone, as arranged, the teenager arrived with two other friends.
The three of them then jointly attacked Alan, who was only found the following morning by two dog walkers, the CPS said.
'Loss'
A pathologist later confirmed he had suffered 20 stab wounds to his chest, face, head and legs and died as a result of blood loss.
Police used CCTV footage to find the car the teenagers had travelled in.
Detectives also used forensic evidence and mobile phone analysis to link them to the vehicle and the attack.
"Nothing can make up for the loss of Alan, but I hope following [the] verdicts Alan's family can being to move forward.
"Our thoughts remain with them," Ms Scully said.
