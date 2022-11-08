Stockport warm spaces will help with difficult winter, council leader says
- Published
Dozens of "warm spaces" have opened to help people with the "difficult" winter ahead, a council leader has said.
Stockport Council leader Mark Hunter said the 122 spaces would offer "a casual drop-in" where people can "be warm" and "enjoy the company and socialise" for the next five months.
He said it was a response to rising costs and "challenging" energy bills.
The venues, which include libraries, coffee shops and community centres, will offer the spaces free of charge.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Hunter told a launch event that the authority wanted to help residents through the winter.
"What we share at the council is a determination to do what we can to try and assist people through what are very definitely going to be challenging and difficult times," he said.
"We know there are going to be very many challenges over the next few months and people are genuinely struggling to make ends meet."
'Crisis response'
The council said what each space offered would vary from venue to venue, with some offering free food and drink and access to wifi, while others will put on activities as well as offering financial help.
However, Mr Hunter said there would be no pressure on anyone to take part.
"These are places where folk are invited to drop in and relax," he said.
"It's just a casual drop-in where people can at least be warm and hopefully enjoy the company and socialise as well."
John Kenny, of Brinnington Big Local Community Hub, said his centre was already making an impact locally.
"There's one old lady that came from Bramhall, it was the first time she had been out for two years and I think it has helped her mental health so much being able to interact with people," he said.
Julie Jarman, who runs Fair and Inclusive Stockport at the council, said it was "not resolving the underlying problem of poverty", but was "a crisis response, because we are so worried about the situation this winter".
