Blackpool Illuminations lands £675k cash boost
Blackpool Illuminations will get a cash boost thanks to a grant of £675,000 - the first time the attraction has received Arts Council funding.
The money, spread over three years, is part of a £43.5m investment from the body, nationally.
The likes of the Royal Opera House and Royal Shakespeare Company are among the prestigious outfits also receiving cash.
Council leader Lynn Williams said she was "immensely proud".
She said it would allow October's Lightpool Festival - 16 nights of free entertainment including light-based art installations, live performances and 3D projection shows - to be developed further.
"It gives us a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with artists and partners both nationally and internationally to present the best contemporary light art work of the day to our present Illuminations audience of more than three million locals and visitors," she said.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the funding would enable:
- New light art for the Illuminations and Lightpool Festival collaborating with national and international artists.
- The creation of an extensive talent development programme for artists and creatives with artists in residence, and the development of new work
- Expansion of the work with local cultural partners to provide year-round activities for children and communities
Phil Holmes, the artistic director for Lightpool, said the grant was "wonderful news" and would enable the festival to "build on our support and development of artists and creatives".
