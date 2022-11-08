Olive Primary in Bolton could be built on Jubilee Day Centre site
A new primary school building for 420 pupils could be built on the site of a community centre with a swimming pool.
Plans have been submitted to build a permanent home for Olive Primary School in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on the current site of the Jubilee Day Centre.
The community centre will be replaced by a new £5.7m day centre, which is already under construction in the town.
The council said the new building would "improve the quality of primary education provision for Bolton".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports that the school currently operates from converted offices at Ashton House on Waterloo Street but temporary planning permission will expire in July 2024.
In the planning application, it outlines how the Department for Education and Bolton Council had explored a number of permanent site options for the school but the Jubilee Day Centre on Tennyson Street, Halliwell, was identified as the preferred location.
The application includes outline planning permission for the demolition of the current facilities and the erection of the three-storey building.
If approved, the new building will include a games area, soft and hard play areas, car parking and designated drop-off and pick-up zones.
Vehicle access to the site would be one way via Darley Street with the exit via Tennyson Street.
Four responses were received from neighbours about the proposed development.
The main concerns raised related to the impact on the road network and the potential traffic congestion that the proposal could create.
Bolton Council will now consider the plans.