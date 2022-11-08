Warburton Toll Bridge: Owner not obliged to fund upkeep, inquiry told
A toll bridge's owner, who wants to raise fees from 12p to £1, has "no legal obligation" to contribute towards its upkeep, a public inquiry has heard.
Manchester Ship Canal Company (MSCC) wants to increase the cost of using the Warburton Toll Bridge on the Cheshire-Greater Manchester border.
Its representatives told an inquiry a rise would secure the bridge's future, but it was not obliged to fund repairs.
Local councils have said 70p would be a "reasonable" price.
MSCC representatives told the hearing at the Village Hotel in Warrington that the bridge had been loss-making "to a significant degree" over the last five years.
They said a number of pieces of historical legislation related to the bridge's operation, including the Rixton and Warburton Bridge Act 1863 which led to the creation of the first stone bridge, the Manchester Ship Canal Act 1885 which authorised the construction of the current toll bridge, and the Manchester Ship Canal (Various Powers) Act 1890 which gives the firm, which is owned by Peel Ports, the right to charge a toll.
They added that there was "no basis upon which the statutory language can be read as giving rise to an obligation on the part of MSCC to contribute funds to the repair or replacement of the bridge and its approach roads, to some unspecified degree".
Warrington and Trafford Borough Councils said the "underlying crucial difference" between them and MSCC was in relation to whether the bridge should be self-financing.
Representatives of the councils said no changes to the toll levels in the 1890 act "reflected Parliament's intention that the costs included in the construction of the new bridge were not intended to be passed over to road users".
They said the creation of the current bridge provided "no additional connectivity benefit to the public over that of the original stone bridge" and the sole beneficiaries of the new high level bridge were and continue to be the commercial vessels using the Peel Ports-owned ship canal.
The inquiry continues.
