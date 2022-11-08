Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE.
The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people.
Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social mobility.
He was also recognised for his illustrious football career which saw him win six Premier League titles.
He won 81 England caps and made 455 appearances for United during his playing career, also winning a Champions League and two League Cups.
Speaking after the ceremony with the Prince of Wales, he said: "I've got a platform because of football but it's about using that and utilising that in the right way."
Joined at Windsor Castle by his wife Kate and father Julian, he added: "I felt a responsibility to do that, especially as I got further in my career.
"And you have the ability to influence people and use those platforms for positive change."
Ferdinand won a Bafta for hosting the BBC documentary Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad, about coping with the loss of his former wife, Rebecca in 2015 to breast cancer and looking after their three children.
During his playing career he also established the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, which aims to help youngsters from working-class areas in "tackling racism and inequality, and providing opportunities and pathways to deliver social mobility and realise personal potential".
Ferdinand said: "Not everyone can be the footballer, not everyone can be the person on the stage.
"But there are so many different jobs that surround those industries, that you can still keep the passion alive and have a career."
Ferdinand started preparing for a life outside football in his late 20s and began exploring different interests, including media work, charity and business projects.
He never became a coach but said being a TV pundit kept him in the game without the pressure "or going grey like some of the managers".
He has worked on a number of projects with Prince William, including the prince's Heads Together mental health campaign.
He said: "There's such an element of positivity that surrounds him. His nature, his willingness to help other people is the one thing that stands out.
"Mental health wasn't a real topic before his involvement."
