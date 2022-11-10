Manchester Airport flights diverted after surface defect closes runway
- Published
Several incoming flights to Manchester Airport have been diverted to Liverpool after a "defect" was found on a runway.
An airport representative said the issue was discovered earlier on Runway One "during one of our regular routine inspections" and was being fixed.
They said safety "will always be our top priority" so the airport was only using Runway Two "as a precaution".
Flights from Majorca, Heathrow and Amsterdam have been diverted to Liverpool John Lennon Airport.
The airport representative said the landing of some incoming flights was currently being delayed and some airlines had chosen not to land at Manchester.
They said the repairs to the runway "may result in some delays to both arrivals and departures and we apologise to passengers for any inconvenience and thank them for their patience".