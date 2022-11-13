Lancashire Police officer charged with attempted murder
A police officer has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found injured in a hotel.
Concerns were reported over the woman's welfare at a hotel on Brook Street in Manchester city centre on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
She was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.
James Riley, 27, who works for Lancashire Police, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.
GMP detectives urged anyone with information to contact them.
Lancashire Police said Mr Riley, an officer based in South division, had been suspended from duty and the case had been referred to the watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
It would be "inappropriate to comment any further at this stage", the force added.