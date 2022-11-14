Lancashire Police officer in court on attempted murder charge
- Published
A police officer has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a woman who was found injured in a hotel.
The woman was found at a hotel on Brook Street in Manchester city centre on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said.
James Riley, 27, who works for Lancashire Police, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court earlier.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 19 December.
Lancashire Police said Mr Riley, an officer based in South division, had been suspended from duty and the case had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.