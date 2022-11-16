Cost of living: University of Manchester to give students £170
A university is to give its full-time students a one-off payment of £170 to help with the cost of living.
The University of Manchester (UoM) said it was committing £9m to a student support scheme it worked out with the institution's students' union (MUSU).
It said it would also provide e-books, scrap library fines and put in other measures to help with rising costs.
MUSU's Sam Bronheim said he hoped it meant students felt "their needs have not only been heard but met".
The UK inflation rate hit a 41-year high in October as food and energy bills soared, squeezing household incomes and putting strain on students' budgets.
A UoM representative said the announced package represented a £7m commitment, with £2m also being earmarked for "further targeted support" in 2023.
They said the scheme, which will see full-time students receive £170 and part-time students get £85 before the Christmas break in December, will also see the university offer cheaper food options, free microwave and hot water facilities, free showers and free period products.
MUSU will also offer free and discounted access to sports and recreation and has put on study nights with free food in a warm environment.
'Wider support'
UoM's vice-president for students, Prof April McMahon, said the cost of living crisis was "a major concern" for students, "especially at this time of year".
"I'm so delighted that, working closely with the students' union, we've been able to offer this payment," she said.
"We also have wider support in place including wellbeing and further financial support through our Cost of Living Support fund, so would encourage any student that needs our help to please reach out."
Mr Bronheim said MUSU had "valued collaborating with the university on this project and are glad they have listened to our ideas".
The union affairs officer added that with "action like this, we hope students feel that... their needs have not only been heard but met by the university".
UoM previously announced a £1,000 cost of living payment to all staff earning less than £71,000 a year and a 3% pay rise for graduate teaching assistants.