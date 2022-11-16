Westhoughton police officer stabbed in leg during arrest

The Crescent, Westhoughton, Bolton,Google
A suspect was located on The Crescent in Westhoughton

A police officer has been stabbed in the leg during an arrest.

Greater Manchester Police said officers had located a suspect on The Crescent, Westhoughton, Bolton, at 17:40 GMT on Tuesday.

The officer suffered a stab wound to the leg during the arrest and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition, the force added.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and possession of a bladed instrument.

He was further arrested in custody for two common assaults.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics