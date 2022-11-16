Westhoughton police officer stabbed in leg during arrest
A police officer has been stabbed in the leg during an arrest.
Greater Manchester Police said officers had located a suspect on The Crescent, Westhoughton, Bolton, at 17:40 GMT on Tuesday.
The officer suffered a stab wound to the leg during the arrest and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition, the force added.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and possession of a bladed instrument.
He was further arrested in custody for two common assaults.
