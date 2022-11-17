Lioness Demi Stokes opens up about her crazy entrance into the world
- Published
Lioness Demi Stokes who was born 10 weeks early weighing 3lb (1.3kg) has shared her birth story to show premature babies are strong.
The Manchester City and England star said she had a "crazy entrance into the world" after being born in a toilet.
The 30-year-old footballer has opened up to mark World Prematurity Day.
"I probably was quite small when I started playing football, but it just meant I had to work a little bit harder," she said.
"And actually, once I did fill out, I probably overtook the bigger guys," said Stokes, who joined Sunderland's youth academy aged eight and by 16 was playing in the first team.
"I think that's what I'd say to other parents now - don't worry if they're small and if they might be a bit late to develop, because we catch up.
"We need to let little premmie babies know they are strong and... very robust."
Stokes and her partner Katie Harrington have a six-month-old son, Harlen, who was born six weeks early weighing 5lbs (2.3kg).
He needed to spend a week in hospital after being born via emergency Caesarean.
She said it was only since becoming a parent it had sunk in what an anxious time it must have been for her own mum.
"But it's interesting because when I do speak to my mum about it, she doesn't ever say, 'Oh, it was horrendous'... I feel like she must have blocked it out."
She said she had two other siblings who were also premature and while they were healthy, "everyone's experience isn't the same".
Stokes said she had shared her story to help start conversations around what experiencing a premature or difficult birth could be like for those going through it.
"It's important we talk about it," she said.
Her partner also had pre-eclampsia, which she became seriously unwell with.
"It was really scary... I remember thinking, 'Demi, just have a poker face' - because if I crumble, I'm not going to help Katie," she said.
She believed the skills she learned as a footballer, in terms of mental focus and staying calm under pressure, helped in the moment.
"But inside, I was panicking and I was worried, definitely," she shared. "I think not until after, when she came home, then I was like, 'You were really poorly, you were really unwell'."
Stokes added that both were doing well now - and despite being "a little early", Harlen's "really filled out and thriving".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk