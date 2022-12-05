Benjamin Mendy: Jury retires to consider verdicts
Jurors in the trial of rape-accused footballer Benjamin Mendy have retired to consider their verdicts.
The Manchester City footballer and his friend Louis Saha Matturie, 41, have been on trial at Chester Crown Court since 10 August, accused of various sex offences against young women.
Prosecutors claim Mr Mendy, 28, was a "predator" who turned the pursuit of women into a "game".
Both men deny all offences and say any sex with women was consensual.
Judge Steven Everett, the Recorder of Chester, told the eight men and four women on the jury that if verdicts had not been reached this week, with the court not sitting on Friday or the following week, they will come back to court on 19 December to continue deliberations.
"There is no pressure of time," he added. "Don't feel under any pressure."
The prosecution claim a number of young women were raped or sexually assaulted during post-nightclubbing "after parties" at Mr Mendy's £4.7m home near Prestbury in Cheshire and at a Manchester flat.
Mr Matturie is alleged to have been the footballer's "fixer", who arranged for women to attend the parties after nights spent drinking in VIP lounges at Manchester nightclubs.
Mr Mendy told the jury he now regretted his partying lifestyle, but denied ever forcing any woman into sex.
Thirteen women had accused the defendants of sexual offences.
Part way through the trial, the judge ordered the jury to find the defendants not guilty on all charges relating to one of the women, after a "sex video" emerged of her having "willing" sex with Mr Matturie at a time she claimed he had raped her.
Mr Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six women.
Mr Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven women.
