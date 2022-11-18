Men missing in Oldham mill blaze identified by DNA
Four Vietnamese men thought to have been in a mill when it caught fire have been formally identified using DNA.
Police began searching Bismark House Mill in Oldham after human remains were found by demolition workers following a blaze on 7 May.
Greater Manchester Police then travelled to Vietnam to obtain DNA samples and family statements.
Inquests are due to be opened in the coming weeks, a force spokesman said.
Officers said the men had been identified as Cuong Van Chu, 39, Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, Duong Van Nguyen, 29, and 21-year-old Nam Thanh Le.
The spokesman said eight officers had travelled to the south-east Asian country in early autumn to obtain the material, which is required for criminal and inquest proceedings, from 18 people across different regions.
They also spoke to officials from Vietnamese government and law enforcement.
A file has now been passed to the coroner, he said.
Cuong Van Chu arrived in the UK in June 2019 and had maintained regular contact with his wife and children until 7 May.
Uoc Van Nguyen was also in regular contact with his wife until 7 May, when he said he was in a mill, police said.
Duong Van Nguyen had been in the UK for about a year and last contacted his family in the month before the fire months ago, when he said he was living in an "abandoned house" and looking for work.
Nam Thanh Le had arrived in the UK in January and last contacted his family on 4 May when he said he was living in a derelict house in "Dam", believed to be Oldham, and looking for work.
A search of the remnants of the mill, which started on 23 July, continues.
Two people previously arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, drugs and organised crime offences remain on bail.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said although police had been liaising with the families for several months, this development "will understandably be upsetting".
He said: "The deployment to Vietnam enabled us to obtain essential statements and DNA samples but also to meet the families face-to-face, to ensure the service they receive is not compromised by the distance between Greater Manchester and Vietnam."
The identification was "an important milestone", he said, but added "our work is far from over".