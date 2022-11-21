M6 Thelwall crash: Man killed was loving father-to-be
A man killed in a three-car motorway crash had been "extremely excited" at the prospect of becoming a father for the first time, his family have said.
A Peugeot 107, a Peugeot 307 and a VW Scirocco crashed on the M6 between junctions 20 and 21 on Tuesday, Cheshire Police said.
Christopher Smith, 41, of St Helens, who was driving the 107, died in the collision.
A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The 28-year-old from north Wales appeared at Chester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and was also accused of failing to stop following a collision, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and failing to report a collision.
He has been remanded in custody until 14 December when he is due at Chester Crown Court.
Paying tribute, Mr Smith's family said: "Christopher was a loving son, brother and uncle, and he was devoted to his partner Mandy.
"The couple were awaiting the arrival of their first child, and Christopher was extremely excited about the prospect of becoming a father himself."
They said he will always be remembered for his "great sense of humour".
"Following his death Christopher has donated his organs so that others can live on," the family added.
The incident resulted in the closure of the stretch of the motorway near Weaste Lane, Thelwall, overnight.
