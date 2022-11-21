Plans for A57 Link Roads Mottram bypass one step closer
- Published
The long-awaited construction of a bypass to ease congestion on a busy route will bring substantial benefits for local communities and the economy, Transport for the North (TfN) has said.
The plans for the A57 Link Roads bypass have now moved one step closer after Transport Minister Huw Merriman agreed to grant development consent order.
The bypass has been designed to deal with some of the traffic issues on the A57 between Manchester and Sheffield.
Work is due to begin in spring 2023.
Martin Tugwell, chief executive at TfN, said: "The A57 Link Roads project will bring substantial benefits for local communities, reducing noise and levels of air pollution and creating new and improved facilities for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.
"[It] will deliver much more reliable connectivity for traffic on this busy Trans-Pennine route, bringing significant economic benefits and improving opportunities for strengthening business and trade links between Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire."
'Permanent traffic jam'
The multi-million pound plans include a new dual carriageway from the M67 at the junction four roundabout to a new junction on the A57(T) at Mottram Moor.
The plans were first officially mooted more than 10 years ago but have been in the pipeline for decades.
Ged Cooney, Tameside Council leader, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the authority had supported the plans for nearly 50 years.
"These changes to the roadway will also help alleviate pressure on the local roads in the area and make the local villages safer both in terms of road safety and cleaner air quality," he said.
Jonathan Reynolds, Labour MP for Stalybridge and Hyde, also welcomed the announcement, which he described as a "victory".
"The prospect of resolving the permanent traffic jam at the end of the M67 is a very significant one for the whole area," he said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk