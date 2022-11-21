China's Manchester consulate clash investigation ongoing
- Published
Police investigating clashes outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester said a number of assaults and public order offences have been identified.
Greater Manchester Police said it had been reviewing evidence on CCTV, body-worn video, mobile phone footage, and witness statements of the incident which happened on 16 October.
The force was examining why the protest against the Communist Party escalated.
No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.
Police said they were "actively seeking" other potential victims of incidents which took place during the disturbance.
A man, aged in his 30s, suffered several minor physical injuries after being allegedly assaulted in the consulate grounds and a police officer suffered a minor hand injury after he helped to remove the man from the consulate grounds out of fear for his safety.
Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes said it was "a complex inquiry" and "all avenues" were being explored.
He added: "We're continuing to gain a clearer understanding of the timeline of events that led to an initially peaceful protest escalating in the way it did, and this has seen us identify a number of offences and potential suspects and victims.
"This is a sensitive but, importantly, an objective investigation that will involve us working for as long as required to speak to all those concerned to achieve as many answers as we possibly can, and we will continue to provide updates where necessary in due course."
Anyone with video of the incident has been asked to contact the force.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk