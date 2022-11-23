Manchester Metrolink tram derails in city centre
A tram has derailed in Manchester city centre, sparking huge disruption for rush-hour commuters.
Passengers were all safely led off the tram, which left the track near St Peter's Square at 14:15 GMT. There were no reported injuries, said Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM).
Engineers were working to return the tram to the track, a process which could take several hours.
Metrolink services were affected across the city centre.
No trams were travelling to St Peter's Square and replacement bus services were put in place between Deansgate-Castlefield and Piccadilly, and Victoria and Piccadilly.
TfGM said it was sorry for any disruption to people's journeys.
"Engineers are working to re-rail the tram as quickly as possible and we will be undertaking a full investigation to understand what has happened," it added.
