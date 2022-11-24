Charges dropped against PCs over joke meme seen as indecent image
- Published
Charges against two officers over the sending of a suspected indecent image of a child have been dropped.
Greater Manchester Police officers Cameron Barker, 27, and James Williams, 40, were due to go on trial this week after denying any wrongdoing.
Leeds Magistrates' Court previously heard the image was a meme sent by PC Williams to his colleague's mobile phone as a joke.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had discontinued the case.
"Upon further consideration of the evidence in this case, we concluded our legal test was not met and the case was stopped," the CPS said.
At their plea hearing in July, the court was told the officers did not believe the image was indecent
PC Williams, 40, of Tyldesley, Wigan, pleaded not guilty to distributing a category C image of a child in March 2019.
PC Barker, 27, of Droylsden, Tameside, had denied possessing a category C image.
The officers were suspended pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and any subsequent misconduct hearing.
The force said an investigation by its professional standards branch continued.