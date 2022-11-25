Potentially hazardous substance on body found in Wigan street
- Published
A potentially hazardous substance was found on a body discovered in a suburban Greater Manchester street, police have said.
The body was found on Kilburn Drive in the Shevington area, near Wigan, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday.
Police said they were working to identify the body and appealed for information.
Cordons were put in place and a forensic team has been on the scene since the body was discovered.
A police spokesman said the scene had been contained and it was believed there was no wider risk to the surrounding area
"Police believe there are potentially hazardous substances on the body and anyone who has had direct contact with the body should speak to officers or seek medical advice immediately," the spokesman added.
"Officers are out speaking to residents and are highly visible in the area."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk