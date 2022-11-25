Bolton autism care agency rated inadequate over staffing
A care agency has been rated inadequate and placed in special measures after inspectors found it did not have enough staff, the health watchdog has said.
Spring Healthcare Limited looked after 16 autistic people including seven children when it was inspected in June.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors also raised concerns over patients' safety and wellbeing as well as a lack of autism training.
The BBC has contacted Spring Healthcare for a response.
Inspectors said the level of care had "significantly dropped" since the agency's last inspection in June 2021, when it was previously rated overall as good.
'At risk of harm'
The CQC visited the care agency, which provides personal care to people living in the community, in September and October due to safeguarding concerns.
Sheila Grant, CQC head of adult social care inspection, said: "People's basic safety and wellbeing needs weren't always being met, and risks weren't effectively managed.
"At our last inspection we recommended the provider increased staffing levels, as they were considering accepting new packages of care.
"However, at this inspection staffing levels were still not sufficient, which could put people at risk of harm."
The special measures mean the care agency will be kept under review by CQC and re-inspected to check sufficient improvements have been made.