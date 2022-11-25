Restorative justice: Victims who meet offenders say it helps recovery
More than 70% of victims in Greater Manchester who chose to communicate with offenders have said it helped their recovery, research has shown.
Greater Manchester Combined Authority said 1,500 victims had been in touch with their perpetrator through the restorative justice system since 2019.
It gives victims the chance to tell offenders how the crime affected them
This year 80% of offenders said it had increased their motivation not to re-offend, GMCA said.
'Gives victims a voice'
Deputy Mayor for Policing, Bev Hughes, said restorative justice was "such an important part of creating safer communities" and making the justice system "about people".
She said: "Victims spoke particularly around the impact that the service had had on their physical and mental health, their outlook and attitudes and the importance of feeling as though they have a voice.
"There is clear evidence that the service allows a unique and different opportunity for victims to cope with and recover from their experiences that is not available through either the criminal justice system or other support services."
