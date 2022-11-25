Boohoo: Protests over conditions at Burnley clothes warehouse
Protesters gathered outside a fast fashion company amid claims its working conditions were "harming workers".
It came after an undercover reporter made claims about life at Boohoo's warehouse in Burnley, notably staff having to hourly collect 130 items in temperatures that could reach 32C.
Boohoo said it was treating the allegations "very seriously".
The Manchester-based brand said making staff feel "safe and comfortable" at work was its "highest priority".
The Times reported that workers felt conditions in the warehouse made them feel like "slaves".
A Boohoo spokesperson said the claims were not reflective of conditions in the Burnley warehouse.
'Extreme temperatures'
Retail trade union Usdaw said it had written to Boohoo's CEO John Lyttle to request a meeting to discuss the undercover newspaper reporter's findings.
The union said it had been "inundated with calls from workers asking for assistance to help improve their working lives".
Usdaw regional organiser Declan Byrne said: "People are working in extreme temperatures of 32C during night shifts.
"Others have raised concerns about fatigue, as they're having to walk the equivalent of half a marathon."
