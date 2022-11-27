Police issue CCTV of car in Salford kidnap attempts probe

CCTV footage from GMPGMP
Detectives have urged the owner of the vehicle to get in touch with the force

CCTV footage has been released of a car thought to have been used in three attempted kidnappings.

A man tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car at a bus stop on Monton Green in Monton at 18:00 GMT on 21 November, police said.

Detectives believe the man tried to abduct another girl earlier that day and attempted to snatch a third teenager five days earlier.

The victims were left "extremely shaken up", Greater Manchester Police said.

Det Insp Chris Horsfield said: "It's very important that we get this man identified and off the streets as soon as possible," he added.

The vehicle in the footage has been identified as a black Vauxhall Astra with a silver cover on the driver's side wing mirror.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from:

  • Liverpool Street, Salford, between Fitzwarren Street and Albion Way on 16 November between 19:45 and 20:20
  • Mossfield Road and Ackworth Road, Swinton, on 21 November 2022 between 8:00 and 9:00
  • Rocky Lane, Monton Green and Monton High Street on 21 November between 18:00 and 19:00

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics