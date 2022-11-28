Boy, 15, seriously injured in Old Trafford stab attack
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed and robbed in the street in the early hours, suffering serious injuries.
Greater Manchester Police said he was attacked in Darnley Street, Old Trafford at 03:00 GMT on Sunday.
The force said the teenager was in a stable condition. A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Det Sgt John Seaton called it a "vicious attack". Police imposed a temporary 24-hour stop-and-search zone in an area of Old Trafford.
