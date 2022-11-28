Tribute to woman killed in Disley petrol station crash
A woman who died after being hit by a truck at a petrol station where she worked as a cleaner will be "greatly missed", her family said.
Sheila Pixton, 54, was struck on the forecourt on Buxton Road in Disley, Cheshire, on 17 October.
A 50-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been released under investigation, Cheshire Police said.
Ms Pixton's relatives thanked those who had tried to help her.
A family statement said: "Sheila will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
"We would like to give a heartfelt thanks to members of the public and the North West Ambulance Service who assisted in providing care to Sheila.
"We will always remember this."
