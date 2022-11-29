The Middlewich Folk and Boat Festival lost £84k - report
A council-run music festival which lost £84,000 had "no proper governance", an independent report has found.
The Middlewich Folk and Boat (FAB) Festival, which was organised and funded by the town's council, took place in June.
A report into the festival found there had been "inadequate" ticket recording amid claims of excessive free ticket distribution.
Middlewich Town Council has been approached for comment by the BBC.
The council took over ownership of the event, which has been running since 1990, in 2011.
The 2022 festival had acts including Cast, The Waterboys and Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys performing on its main stage, as well as a dedicated folk stage and a number of fringe locations at various venues.
The report said the 2022 event had "ambitious aims" with artist spending and ticket income "significantly more" than previous festival budgets.
But it said the losses were incurred by "ill-advised operational decisions".
It noted that "extravagant" ticket sales were forecast for 2022 but were based on no formal or "credible" market research.
'Fell significantly short'
The projected figures show ticket sales of £136,960 but sales "fell significantly short" of the forecast bringing in £62,066.97.
Meanwhile, the artist cost was £85,740 compared with costs of £20,790 in 2019.
Overall, the festival made a loss of £84,319 with "no element" of the festival profitable, the report said.
It also noted there were concerns about the allocation of complimentary tickets.
However, without a register of who received complimentary tickets, it was "not possible" to make a formal response to those concerns.
But the report found that ticket recording, control and disciplines were "inadequate".
It added it had not been possible to see full sales and attendance records easily.
"This contributed to claims of excessive 'free' ticket distribution, which whilst not provable are certainly consistent with the controls in place and general observation," the report said.
The report said the council was ill equipped to deal with entrepreneurial undertakings and should refrain from these activities.
It also recommended changes to the council's reporting and budgeting and noted the authority had agreed not to organise or financially underwrite future FAB events.
