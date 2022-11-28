Salford kidnap attempts: Man arrested after three girls targeted
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap three teenage girls over five days.
An investigation was launched after a man tried to force a 15-year-old girl into his car at a bus stop in Monton, Salford, at 18:00 GMT on 21 November
Detectives believe the man also tried to kidnap another girl earlier that day and attempted to kidnap a third teenager five days earlier.
A 33-year-old man was taken into custody to be questioned by police.
He has been held on suspicion of three counts of attempted kidnap.
Greater Manchester Police said it had set up Operation Wraith in response to the incidents, which left the victims "extremely shaken up".
Det Insp Chris Horsfield said: "Although we have made this arrest, we are still very much looking to speak to anyone who may have information or dashcam footage, which could help us to establish the circumstances.
"I'd urge anyone who knows anything at all to please get in touch as soon as possible.
"In particular we are interested in the movements of a Black Vauxhall Astra 08 plate with a silver driver's wing mirror cover; the passenger side is black."
He said officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from:
- Liverpool Street, Salford, between Fitzwarren Street and Albion Way on 16 November between 19:45 and 20:20
- Mossfield Road and Ackworth Road, Swinton, on 21 November 2022 between 8:00 and 9:00
- Rocky Lane, Monton Green and Monton High Street on 21 November between 18:00 and 19:00