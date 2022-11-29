Kyle Hackland: Boy, 16, held on suspicion of teenager's murder
A fourth teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a boy was stabbed to death in the street.
Kyle Hackland, 17, was fatally stabbed on Southlea Road in Withington, Manchester on 22 November.
Greater Manchester Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested after he attended Cheadle Heath Police Station voluntarily.
Three teenagers, aged 16-18, were arrested on suspicion of murder last week and were later bailed.
Kyle's family described him as a "kind and well-mannered young boy" who had "never failed to say 'love you' as he walked out the door".
They added they were left "completely broken" by his death.
Detectives have urged anyone with information to come forward and promised an "extensive and thorough investigation" would be carried out.
