Kyle Hackland: Boy, 16, charged with teenager's murder
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in the street.
Kyle Hackland, 17, was attacked in Southlea Road in Withington, Manchester at about 11:30 GMT on 22 November.
The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court later charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
Kyle's family described him as a "kind and well-mannered young boy".
In a statement they said he "never failed to say 'love you' as he walked out the door", adding that they had been left "completely broken" by his death.
